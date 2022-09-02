Bilawal terms aid from China as timely, useful

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari has ap­preciated aid from Chi­na amid destructive flash floods in the country as timely and useful.

The Foreign Minister acknowledged that the international response had been encouraging, reported Gwadar Pro on Thursday.

“Among the deliver­ies, four Chinese planes have delivered a total of 3,000 tents and oth­er relief goods.” Bilawal mentioned. The Foreign Minister accompanied diplomats on a flight over the flooded regions, which Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman earlier described as “one third (33 percent) of the country.”

The FM remarked that China had acted fast and sent useful aid on time. He also thanked other countries for their con­tribution.

Global aid has already started arriving in Paki­stan as the scale of flood devastation unfolds, with planes carrying tents, food and medicines ar­riving from China, Tur­key and the United Arab Emirates.

International aid agen­cies have asked for the easing of curbs on im­ports of food from India, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said.

Climate Change Minis­ter Sherry Rehman told a news conference it will take a long time to bring the situation under con­trol. “There is a severe is­sue of clean drinking wa­ter in the flooded areas. Diseases are spreading,” she warned.

Colossal volumes of water are pouring into the Indus River, spilling out along its length and leaving vast tracks of land submerged.

The floods have washed away standing and stored crops that of­ficials say will likely lead to a food shortage, with prices of edible items shooting up in a country already suffering from 24.9% inflation.