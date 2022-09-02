APP

Blasphemy suspect released on bail

HYDERABAD    –   The suspect who was booked for alleged blasphemy on August 21 was released on bail by the court here on Thursday. The release was secured after the police investigation unearthed that another man who also lived in the same building, was allegedly involved in the desecration and that the initial suspect was innocent. The police had detained the new accused along with his family members on August 29 and a day later the man’s arrest was declared. On Wednesday, the local court granted the new accused physical remand to the police with the directions for his mental health examination.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Parents urge FDE to simplify the registration process for admission

Islamabad

Public rejects hike in oil prices

Islamabad

Man stabbed to death in capital

Islamabad

Role and importance of skills sector for employment, income generation, and empowerment highlighted

Islamabad

38 more dengue patients surface in Rawalpindi

Islamabad

Police arrest 11 suspects in search operation

Islamabad

Justice (r) Nasira asks Imran to seek court’s apology in contempt case

Karachi

President visits flood relief camp to review facilities

Karachi

WB expresses willingness to restore rain-affected infrastructure: Wahab

Karachi

Flood survivor gives birth to newborn, names ‘Sailab Khan’

1 of 10,056

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More