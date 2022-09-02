Blasphemy suspect released on bail

HYDERABAD – The suspect who was booked for alleged blasphemy on August 21 was released on bail by the court here on Thursday. The release was secured after the police investigation unearthed that another man who also lived in the same building, was allegedly involved in the desecration and that the initial suspect was innocent. The police had detained the new accused along with his family members on August 29 and a day later the man’s arrest was declared. On Wednesday, the local court granted the new accused physical remand to the police with the directions for his mental health examination.