Chinese company offers low-cost homes for flood victims

LAHORE – After the loss of billions of dollars due to flood disasters in Pakistan, investors from the neighboring country, China, have also come to the field for rehabilitation of the victims and offered to produce pre-fabricated houses in their existing plant which initiated its production at Faisalabad Free-Zone M3IC one year ago.

China’s Hanan DR Group’s country-head in Pakistan, Mr Zhang, providing the details, said that a few years ago, we invested USD 150 million in Faisalabad Industrial Estate, M3IC, in Pakistan after which now on an emergency basis we are now focusing on helping the flood victims by building low-cost houses costing approx. PKR 1.8 million, while the actual value of a single unit is approx. PKR 2.6 to 2.8 million, however, the management has decided not to make any profit from the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Thereby, we request the government of Pakistan to exempt all types of taxes and duties on the import of raw materials for this project from our head office in China. The country head said that we can prepare two hundred houses every month and more than two thousand houses in a year. Each house will consist of two rooms, a kitchen, and a toilet. Moreover, we will also provide electricity to the residents through solar panels. These houses shall be soundproof, earthquake-resistant, shall be able to withstand fire and shall have a 50-year structural guarantee. These houses shall be constructed as a single story with a covered area of approx. 550sqft each.

He further said that clean drinking water and playgrounds will also be provided to the residents of every one hundred homes and these homes will be state of art in which all facilities will be available to the residents Mr Zhang said that the flood has caused havoc in Pakistan, which has left millions of people homeless, and on this occasion, the immediate rehabilitation of the flood victims is very necessary, for which the Hanan DR Group of China has come forward to help of our brotherly country, Pakistan.