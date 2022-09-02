PR

Cnergyico supports flood victims in Balochistan

LAHORE – Cnergyico Pk Limited (formerly Byco Petroleum), Pakistan’s largest vertically integrated oil refining company, is supporting relief efforts to assist the people who have been affected by the catastrophic floods in Balochistan. The recent spell of torrential rains has taken a heavy toll on the country, particularly on parts of Balochistan where thousands of precious lives have been lost while people’s homes, businesses, and public infrastructure have been badly damaged.
“Cnergyico is guided by its long-standing principle of supporting humanitarian efforts and uplifting communities during times of crisis,” Cnergyico’s Vice President for Information Azfar Saeed Baig said and added: “To ease the burden of the victims of the flood, Cnergyico has embarked on corporate social responsibility initiatives and seeks to provide critical support to the vulnerable families. Through the ongoing and future CSR programmes, Cnergyico will take measures to alleviate the suffering and protect the dignity and integrity of our countrymen affected by this natural disaster.”
Cnergyico’s employees have voluntarily contributed at least one day’s salary to a fund created to help the flood victims. The company matched the total contributions, thereby doubling the size of the donation. These funds have been forwarded to the LCCI (Lasbela Chamber of Commerce) who will ensure appropriate utilization, particularly for meeting the most urgent needs of the people of the Lasbela District. Cnergyico is also planning to take a range of other measures to support relief operations in the flood-hit regions of Balochistan as well as Sindh.

More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan Army will help flood victims overcome their problems, says COAS

Lahore

Disaster management body Chairman says over 6m affected persons lost over 0.2m cattle

Lahore

Chinese Consul General pledges Rs300 million for flood victims

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz lashes out at Imran in hard hitting speech

Islamabad

Rescue, relief operations intensified amid fresh flooding fears

National

Don’t push me to the wall, Imran warns govt

Business

Inflation rate hits multi-decade high of 27.3 percent in August

Business

Permits issued for import of 13000 tonnes of tomatoes, onions

Business

Irsa releases 342,500 cusecs water

Business

Microentrepreneurial culture begins to develop in Balochistan

1 of 4,127

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More