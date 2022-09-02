Collection center of Punjab Forensic Science Agency inaugurated

FAISALABAD – A new collection center of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) inaugurated here on Thursday. Director General Punjab Forensic Science Agency Dr Tahir Ashraf inaugurated the center. RPO Moeen Masood and CPO Umar Saeed Malik were present on the occasion. Dr Tahir Ashraf said that a new center of PFSA was made active in the district Faisalabad. Now specimens for forensic tests and crime scenes could be submitted for analysis at local level. Earlier, this facility was available in Lahore. He said that forensic reports would also be available at this center.

RPO Moeen Masood said that the center would save the precious time of the police as it would help speedy action against crimes besides improving the investigation system.