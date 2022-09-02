Agencies

Constructions at illegal housing colony demolished

MULTAN    –   Enforcement Directorate of Multan Develop­ment Authority (MDA) held a special crack­down against illegal housing colonies and de­molished constructions at an illegal housing colony here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the Director General MDA Qaisar Saleem, the enforcement di­rectorate under the supervision of its Additional Director General Amjad Shoaib Tareen launched a crackdown against illegal housing colonies. The team launched an operation at illegal Naseem Gar­den Housing Colony situated at Mouza Al-Tateh near Askaria Bypass and demolished various con­structions, road network and sewerage system of the colony.

The MDA official sources said that the notices have been issued time and again to the owner Ma­lik Shaukat Bhutta asking him to get legal approval from the concerned departments.

