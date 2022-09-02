Courts have not done justice to me, Nawaz and Maryam: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday said that the courts did not do justice to him, former premier Nawaz Sharif and the party’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Sharing his thoughts on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement with the coalition government, the former finance minister said that the ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not honor their oath.

Taking a swipe at PTI leadership, Ishaq Dar said that the Imran-led government is responsible for the ballooning inflation in the country.