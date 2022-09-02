Denmark provides DKK10m in humanitarian aid for flood victims
ISLAMABAD – Denmark has provided DKK10 million in humanitarian aid to Pakistan for the flood victims, the Denmark embassy announced here on Thursday.
Pakistan is badly affected by floods. A third of the country is under water. 33 million people are affected and over 6 million have humanitarian needs according to the UN. Pakistan has declared the situation a national disaster.
Pakistan’s authorities and the UN have asked the outside world for urgent support to deal with the massive destruction and humanitarian needs.
“Denmark meets the need and provides support of DKK10 million. The contribution is given to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR,” said the statement quoting the Denmark foreign ministry.
The Danish support to UNHCR will go to the relief work in Pakistan. UNHCR has so far provided emergency relief in the form of tents, tarpaulins, sanitary products, blankets and sleeping mats. Denmark supports the needs for continued emergency relief and protection of women and children in the affected areas.
Denmark already supports UNHCR’s work in Pakistan for the refugees displaced from Afghanistan, the Denmark embassy said.