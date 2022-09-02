Staff Reporter

DG Rangers visits flood affected areas in Dadu, Mirpurkhas

KARACHI- Director General Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry visited the flood affected areas of districts Dadu and Mirpurkhas. On the occasion, the district administration and local dignitaries informed about the problems being faced by them, said a news release on Thursday. The Area Sector Commanders gave a detailed briefing to the DG Rangers regarding the relief operations. The DG Rangers paid a special visit to the relief camp organized by the Rangers at Government High School and College Jhudo, Mirpurkhas where temporary accommodation and other facilities were being provided to the flood affected people. DG Rangers assured all possible support for relief activities and delivery of food items to the flood victims. Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry instructed to speed up the relief operations in the affected areas while orders were issued to establish medical camps for medical assistance in the affected areas. DG Rangers paid tribute to the welfare organizations and philanthropists for their active participation in the relief work during the difficult hour.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Parents urge FDE to simplify the registration process for admission

Islamabad

Public rejects hike in oil prices

Islamabad

Man stabbed to death in capital

Islamabad

Role and importance of skills sector for employment, income generation, and empowerment highlighted

Islamabad

38 more dengue patients surface in Rawalpindi

Islamabad

Police arrest 11 suspects in search operation

Islamabad

Justice (r) Nasira asks Imran to seek court’s apology in contempt case

Karachi

President visits flood relief camp to review facilities

Karachi

WB expresses willingness to restore rain-affected infrastructure: Wahab

Karachi

Flood survivor gives birth to newborn, names ‘Sailab Khan’

1 of 2,012

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More