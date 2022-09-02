DG Rangers visits flood affected areas in Dadu, Mirpurkhas

KARACHI- Director General Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry visited the flood affected areas of districts Dadu and Mirpurkhas. On the occasion, the district administration and local dignitaries informed about the problems being faced by them, said a news release on Thursday. The Area Sector Commanders gave a detailed briefing to the DG Rangers regarding the relief operations. The DG Rangers paid a special visit to the relief camp organized by the Rangers at Government High School and College Jhudo, Mirpurkhas where temporary accommodation and other facilities were being provided to the flood affected people. DG Rangers assured all possible support for relief activities and delivery of food items to the flood victims. Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry instructed to speed up the relief operations in the affected areas while orders were issued to establish medical camps for medical assistance in the affected areas. DG Rangers paid tribute to the welfare organizations and philanthropists for their active participation in the relief work during the difficult hour.