Faisalabad: JI blocks Canal Road against inflated electricity bills

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) has blocked Faisalabad’s Canal Road against inflated electricity bills and demanded withdrawal of all surcharges slapped on the consumers.

According to details, the angry JI protesters staged a protest outside Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) headquarters on Canal Road, carrying banners and placards demanding that increase in the power tariff should be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, heavy contingent of anti-riot force and district police have been deployed outside FESCO headquarters to avoid any untoward incident. The law enforcement agencies have installed barbed wire and barriers outside the headquarters.

The protesters announced that they would not deposit the bills if the increase in tariff was not withdrawn.

Earlier on August 31, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved another increase in electricity tariff by Rs4.34 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) for July 2022.

The power regulator held a public hearing to consider the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA). The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee had submitted an application for an increase in electricity tariff by Rs4.69 per unit, Nepra said.

