Farhan Hashmi vows to clinch international squash titles for Pakistan

LAHORE – Rising star Farhan Hashmi has said that he is training hard and keen to win international squash titles for Pakistan.

Talking to The Nation, Hashmi said: “I am currently on Senior Tour of PSA in America and has played many events. in which, I have won New Jersey Life Time 1K event and has played Atlanta Open and Houston Open worth 12,000$ and 6,000$ respectively.

“Before coming to America, I stopped in Dubai to train with my brother Salman Hashmi, where I had pleasure watching him training with world number 17 Saurav Ghosal. These two months training have really helped me a lot in maturing my game and I hope to give better performances in coming future events while representing Pakistan,” he added.

He further said: “I stared playing squash at the age of 9 and won numerous national and international junior tournaments including Single Junior Championship U-15, CAS Junior Open U-17 and U-19 CAS Junior Open. “My international junior achievements include winner of Doha Junior Championship U-17, bronze medal in Hong-Kong Junior U-19 and runner-up of Qatar Junior U-17. My biggest junior achievement was winning the Asian Team Championship Thailand and represented Pakistan in the World Juniors,” he added.

“My brother Salman Hashmi, who was at that time based in Dubai as a squash coach in Aviation Club, working with the UAE Squash Association on junior squash development programme. Salman himself has played top level squash and has a vast experience of international squash. He worked specifically on my core issues in technical aspects and understanding of different aspects of match, how to tackle each player’s weak points.

“After training under Salman for eight weeks, I returned home and got selected for Pakistan national squad to represent the country in Asian Junior and World Juniors in 2018. I would also thankful to SNGPL, who has been my sponsor and constantly supporting me in achieving my dream of winning international squash laurels for Pakistan,” Hashmi concluded.