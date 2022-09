KHYBER – To motivate the farm­er community about gardening olive saplings, an awareness session was held here in Jamrud district Khyber on Thursday.

Addressing the occasion, the speakers including Inayat Khan, Zia-ul-Islam and others highlighted the advantages of farming olive saplings and said planting olive not only makes the country self-suf­ficient in edible oil but can also be a cash crop for the cultivators.