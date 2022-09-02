Our Staff Reporter

Flood survivor gives birth to newborn, names ‘Sailab Khan’

LARKANA – The rains that began in June have unleashed powerful floods across the country that have washed away swathes of vital crops and damaged or destroyed more than a million homes. Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are in urgent need of shelter, food and clean water, with the threat of more flooding hitting parts of country in coming days, especially Sindh.
Sindh is badly affected by the catastrophic floods as over 400 have died in the province since June this year. Deluges from swollen rivers are heading for lower-lying areas, threatening more misery for millions in Pakistan’s second largest province. Among the displaced families, a woman, a resident of district Larkana, has given birth to a newborn in a flood relief camp.
The father of the baby boy told the media that the newborn has been named “Sailab Khan” [flood] as he was born in the flood-hit area of Larkana. He complained that the provincial government did not provide any help to flood affectees.
Larkana district is one of the worst hit areas in Sindh. Flash floods have destroyed all the infrastructure in the area. Locals say their crops and animals had also been washed away along with their houses and belongings.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Parents urge FDE to simplify the registration process for admission

Islamabad

Public rejects hike in oil prices

Islamabad

Man stabbed to death in capital

Islamabad

Role and importance of skills sector for employment, income generation, and empowerment highlighted

Islamabad

38 more dengue patients surface in Rawalpindi

Islamabad

Police arrest 11 suspects in search operation

Islamabad

Justice (r) Nasira asks Imran to seek court’s apology in contempt case

Karachi

President visits flood relief camp to review facilities

Karachi

WB expresses willingness to restore rain-affected infrastructure: Wahab

Karachi

Rehabilitation of flood victims top priority: Sharjeel

1 of 2,012

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More