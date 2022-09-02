Floods cause Rs460m losses to two KP electricity companies

Peshawar-Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Thursday that two power distribution companies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had suffered losses worth Rs460 million due to the recent floods.

At a news conference held in the Wapda House here, he said that Tribal Electric Supply Company and Peshawar Electric Supply Company both experienced infrastructural damages totalling about Rs60 million and Rs400 million, respectively.

He said that a senior officer from the federal government had been sent to Peshawar to provide precise estimates of the losses and problems with the power supply.

He stated that nine grid stations were adversely affected and shut down for the safety of people, adding that six of these nine had already been reopened while three had not been started yet.

According to the minister, 126 feeders were also shut down due to the flooding, and 121 of them were reopened while five remained closed.

He said that while transmission lines and pylons were uprooted in some regions and power supply to those areas remained interrupted, grid stations and feeders were not harmed by the floodwaters.

He declared that the restoration of these supply lines had already begun, and that power would soon be restored to all locations.

He claimed that Bajaur and Swat were the worst damaged districts and the flood-affected Tank district now has access to energy. He claimed that the security situation in Jandola was another barrier to the restoration of power supply, but that the ministry was looking into various solutions to the problem.

He claimed that the government had given the distribution companies access to all resources so they could address all the problems as soon as feasible.

He was grateful to the Pesco personnel for acting quickly to cut off the power to the Nowshera district, sparing lives and property. He claimed that prompt action had reduced the losses.

Although the government was preparing a plan for line losses, he claimed that its main concern was ensuring the country’s flood-affected areas had access to power. He noted that power supply in Sindh, South Punjab, and Balochistan had been impacted.

According to him, a nationwide policy would be created to reduce consumer electricity rates, especially in flood-affected areas.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province would receive a relief package worth Rs10 billion from the prime minister adding that the technology would be used to accomplish the goals and that the ministry was also developing a system for tracking the performance of distribution corporations.

The government, he claimed, was aware of the labour shortage faced by distribution firms and would soon take action to resolve it.