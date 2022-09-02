Agencies

FM shares flood losses with Iranian counterpart

ISLAMABAD    –   Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday received a telephone call from his Iranian counterpart Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian. During the call, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared that Pakistan had been battling one of the most severe cycles of torrential monsoon weather, which had resulted in loss of lives, livelihood and extensive damage to infrastructure. As a result, the delivery of assistance and relocation of affectees was severely limited, he added. Highlighting the government’s efforts, the Foreign Minister informed that in addition to financial support, food packs, shelter items including tents, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) supplies were also being provided. Acknowledging the international community’s support, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari highlighted that Pakistan launched “UN Flash Appeal” for Flood Response Plan on 30 August 2022, which prioritized focused interventions in specific areas.

Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian conveyed condolences on the loss of lives and material damage due to the floods and assured to assist in provision of relief.

In the bilateral context, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that the recently concluded session of Joint Economic Commission had helped further strengthen cooperation in multiple sectors.

Recalling his visit to Tehran in June 2022, the Foreign Minister reiterated invitation to Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian to visit Pakistan.

More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan Army will help flood victims overcome their problems, says COAS

Lahore

Disaster management body Chairman says over 6m affected persons lost over 0.2m cattle

Lahore

Chinese Consul General pledges Rs300 million for flood victims

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz lashes out at Imran in hard hitting speech

Islamabad

Rescue, relief operations intensified amid fresh flooding fears

National

Don’t push me to the wall, Imran warns govt

Business

Inflation rate hits multi-decade high of 27.3 percent in August

Business

Permits issued for import of 13000 tonnes of tomatoes, onions

Business

Irsa releases 342,500 cusecs water

Business

Microentrepreneurial culture begins to develop in Balochistan

1 of 11,533

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More