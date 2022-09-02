Former minister Ch Ejaz Shafi joins PTI
ISLAMABAD – Former provincial minister Chaudhry Ejaz Shafi called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan here on Thursday and formally announced joining the PTI along with his colleagues. The PTI chairman welcomed Chaudhry Shafi and his associates to join PTI, said a statement issued by the PTI’s Central Media Department. Ejaz Shafi expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Khan and the manifesto of PTI, adding that he fully supported the PTI chairman’s struggle for “real freedom.” He vowed that they would work tirelessly to make PTI a formidable political force in Rahim Yar Khan