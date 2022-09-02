Former minister Ch Ejaz Shafi joins PTI

ISLAMABAD – Former provincial minister Chaudhry Ejaz Shafi called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan here on Thursday and formally announced joining the PTI along with his col­leagues. The PTI chairman welcomed Chaudhry Shafi and his associates to join PTI, said a state­ment issued by the PTI’s Central Media Depart­ment. Ejaz Shafi expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Khan and the manifesto of PTI, adding that he fully supported the PTI chair­man’s struggle for “real freedom.” He vowed that they would work tirelessly to make PTI a formi­dable political force in Rahim Yar Khan