APP

Gold price up by Rs2000 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.2000 on Thursday and was sold at Rs.141,000 against its sale at Rs.139,000 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs.1715 and was sold at Rs120,885 against Rs. 119,170 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.110,811 against Rs. 109,239, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver declined by Rs.50 and was sold at Rs1470 against its sale at Rs.1520 whereas that to ten gram silver decreased by Rs42.87 to Rs1260.28 from Rs.1303.15.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan Army will help flood victims overcome their problems, says COAS

Lahore

Disaster management body Chairman says over 6m affected persons lost over 0.2m cattle

Lahore

Chinese Consul General pledges Rs300 million for flood victims

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz lashes out at Imran in hard hitting speech

Islamabad

Rescue, relief operations intensified amid fresh flooding fears

National

Don’t push me to the wall, Imran warns govt

Business

Inflation rate hits multi-decade high of 27.3 percent in August

Business

Permits issued for import of 13000 tonnes of tomatoes, onions

Business

Irsa releases 342,500 cusecs water

Business

Microentrepreneurial culture begins to develop in Balochistan

1 of 4,127

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More