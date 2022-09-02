Google to donate $500,000 for flood victims in Pakistan

Google will donate $500,000 for flood relief efforts in Pakistan, company officials said on Thursday.

Google Southeast Asia Vice President Stephanie Davis posted on LinkedIn that the tech giant would donate the amount, which is equal to around Rs110 million, to the Centre for Disaster Philanthropy through Google.org.

The Centre for Disaster Philanthropy, would in turn, provide sub-grants to local organisations that are on the front lines of crisis response and recovery, she added.

“Our hearts go out to each and every one impacted by the ongoing floods in #Pakistan. Even when faced with the fear of having their homes washed away and vital farmland destroyed, we have also witnessed #Pakistanis and communities coming together to help each other. We are inspired by their bravery, and we want to help,” Davis wrote in the post.

She added that the company would find more ways to help Pakistan through its tools and resources.

Separately, Google’s Regional Head for South Asian Frontier Markets Farhan Qureshi said employees had so far contributed over Rs72m in personal donations and company matches.

Earlier this week, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook had said his company would donate to relief and recovery efforts.

“The floods in Pakistan and surrounding areas are devastating humanitarian disasters. Our thoughts are with those that have lost loved ones, the many displaced families, and all those affected,” he had tweeted.

The floods have killed at least 1,191 people, including 399 children, with 21 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the United Nations and the Pakistani government issued a flash appeal for $160m to help the country cope with the catastrophic floods.