Govt decides to allow duty free import of vegetables: Naveed Qamar

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday said the government has decided to allow the duty free import of vegetables from neighboring countries immediately to stable the demand and supply chain of the out of stock commodities in the local markets.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the government was taking steps to facilitate the importers and issued license within a day to import tomatoes and onions as the current flood has swept away the crops.

He said the government was also viewing to import the com­modities on lower prices from Afghanistan and Iran to normal­ize the rates and ensure supply in the market.

Syed Naveed Qamar said the government was vigilant and would take every step to control the prices which were spiked due to devastating flood. The ministry in collabo­ration with traders was ensur­ing the supply of food items on normal prices.

He said no one would be al­lowed to create self created in­flation in the country and take advantage of the flood situation.

The government has already given approval for importing three million metric tons of wheat to eliminate its shortage in the country, he added.

Commerce minister main­tained that the floods have dam­aged rice crops in many areas, however he expressed the hope that the wheat crop would not be affected if flood water drained before its season.

NHA MAKING ALL-OUT EFFORTS FOR ROADS’ REHAB

The National Highway Authority (NHA) was making all-out efforts to mitigate the damages caused by the monsoon rains and devas­tating floods in the country.

Under the direction of Feder­al Minister of Communications Asad Mehmood, relief materi­als were sent by NHA’s Central Zone to Dera Ghazi Khan for flood victims. With the help of local administration and police, relief items worth Rs I.5 million have been delivered to the vic­tims by NHA.

The relief supplies included more than 600 food packets, mosquito nets and emergency supplies for residents of the af­fected areas.

Under the supervision of Fed­eral Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA, General Manager Central Zone NHA If­tikhar Sajid working round the clock in relief activities.

Meanwhile, the minister was also present in District Tank to see for the destruction and dam­ages caused by the recent mon­soon rains and floods.