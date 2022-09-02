Govt decides to allow duty free import of vegetables: Naveed Qamar
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday said the government has decided to allow the duty free import of vegetables from neighboring countries immediately to stable the demand and supply chain of the out of stock commodities in the local markets.
Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the government was taking steps to facilitate the importers and issued license within a day to import tomatoes and onions as the current flood has swept away the crops.
He said the government was also viewing to import the commodities on lower prices from Afghanistan and Iran to normalize the rates and ensure supply in the market.
Syed Naveed Qamar said the government was vigilant and would take every step to control the prices which were spiked due to devastating flood. The ministry in collaboration with traders was ensuring the supply of food items on normal prices.
He said no one would be allowed to create self created inflation in the country and take advantage of the flood situation.
The government has already given approval for importing three million metric tons of wheat to eliminate its shortage in the country, he added.
Commerce minister maintained that the floods have damaged rice crops in many areas, however he expressed the hope that the wheat crop would not be affected if flood water drained before its season.
NHA MAKING ALL-OUT EFFORTS FOR ROADS’ REHAB
The National Highway Authority (NHA) was making all-out efforts to mitigate the damages caused by the monsoon rains and devastating floods in the country.
Under the direction of Federal Minister of Communications Asad Mehmood, relief materials were sent by NHA’s Central Zone to Dera Ghazi Khan for flood victims. With the help of local administration and police, relief items worth Rs I.5 million have been delivered to the victims by NHA.
The relief supplies included more than 600 food packets, mosquito nets and emergency supplies for residents of the affected areas.
Under the supervision of Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA, General Manager Central Zone NHA Iftikhar Sajid working round the clock in relief activities.
Meanwhile, the minister was also present in District Tank to see for the destruction and damages caused by the recent monsoon rains and floods.