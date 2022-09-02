Imran Khan to address public gathering in Gujrat

Arrangements are complete for the PTI’s public gathering to be held in Gujrat today as the stage has been set and chairs have been placed at Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Stadium of the city.

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the charged crowd in the evening.

Yesterday (Thursday, September 1, 2022), Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi inspected the arrangements being made at the stadium.

On the other hand, the administration, in a bid to make the venue look shorter, has fenced it.