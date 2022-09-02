Inflation rate hits multi-decade high of 27.3 percent in August

ISLAMABAD – Inflation rate skyrocketed to a multi-decade high of 27.3 percent in August due to the government’s economic decisions including increasing prices of electricity and fuel as well as currency depreciation.

Inflation measured through Consumer Price Index (CPI) has broken all recent records mainly due to the government’s economic policies, international higher prices and the recent floods. Inflation touched 47-years high level of 27.3 percent in August. In July, annual CPI inflation was at 24.9 percent. On month-on-month basis, it has increased by 2.4 percent in August 2022, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

“Everyone is asking if inflation is the highest ever? Answer: Inflation is at a 47 (year) high following from 1975,” said Khaqan Hassan Najeeb, an economist and former adviser to the Ministry of Finance in his message to the media. In 2008, Pakistan’s inflation was 25.3% and inflation in April 1975 was 29.29%, he said.

The CPI inflation Urban increased by 26.2 percent on year-on-year basis in August 2022. Meanwhile, CPI inflation Rural increased by 28.8 percent on year-on-year basis in last month. The Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which gauges rates of kitchen items on weekly basis, increased by 34 percent. On monthly basis, Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 41.2 percent in August 2022.

The economist believed that inflation would remain on the higher side in next couple of months mainly due the floods and recent government’s decision to increase oil prices. On Wednesday, the government has once again increased the petroleum products prices despite decline in prices in international market. On the other hand, the government is continuously enhancing the electricity tariff, which is also one of the factors behind higher inflation rate. The recent floods in different parts of the country have also caused damage to the standing crops as a result of which vegetables prices are likely to be stayed on the higher side amid short supplies.

On annual basis, electricity tariffs rose by 123.3 percent, petrol 84 percent, masoor pulse by 118.6 percent, onion by 96.7 percent and gram by 88.8 percent. In one year, the price of cooking oil increased by 69.6 percent and ghee by 68.6 percent. Also, the price of gram pulse increased by 65.6 percent, chicken by 63.2 percent and mash pulse by 52.3 percent during this period. On an annual basis, the price of gram flour increased by 48.5 percent, vegetables by 41.6 percent and wheat by 39.8 percent.

The break-up of inflation of 27.26 percent showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 29.53 percent in August. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 11.89 percent and 9.99 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 27.57 percent in the last month. Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 25.78 percent.

Prices of clothing and footwear increased by 17.63 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 21.86 percent. Recreational charges and those related to culture went up by 21.78 percent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 27.43 percent in August 2022 as compared to the same month last year.

In urban areas, the food items which saw their prices increased during August 2022 included tomatoes (52.85 percent), pulse moong (15.27 percent), vegetables (13.44 percent), pulse mash (12.47 percent), pulse masoor (11.76 percent), eggs (7.53 percent), besan (6.5 percent), pulse gram (6.08 percent), gram whole (5.67 percent), potatoes (4.99 percent), beans (3.07 percent) and cooking oil (2.34 percent). In non-food commodities, prices of electricity charges increased by (19.73 percent), liquefied hydrocarbons (8.53 percent), readymade garments (7.85 percent), construction input items (7.53 percent), stationery (7.29 percent), cleaning & laundering (6.73 percent), motor vehicle accessories (5.20 percent), cotton cloth (4.67 percent) and furniture & furnishing (2.33 percent). In urban areas, prices of following items reduced including fruits (19.98 percent), chicken (11.54 percent) and vegetable ghee (0.74 percent).

In rural areas, prices of following commodities increased including tomatoes (30.02 percent), vegetables (19.62 percent), pulse mash (15.15 percent), pulse masoor (13.69 percent), pulse moong (12.71 percent), besan (9.71 percent), pulse gram (8.92 percent), condiments & spices (7.73 percent), eggs (6.55 percent), gram whole (6.29 percent), potatoes (5.51 percent), onions (4.26 percent), beans (3.57 percent), rice (3.57 percent) and meat (1.88 percent). In non-food commodities, electricity charges declined by (19.73 percent), liquefied hydrocarbons (6.97 percent), cleaning & laundering (3.42 percent), footwear (3.30 percent), stationery (2.97 percent), furniture & furnishing (2.83 percent), readymade garments (2.40 percent) and cotton cloth (1.88 percent).