Kalabagh dam will be constructed after Imran’s election as PM: CM Elahi

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday said that the Kalabagh dam will be constructed after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will become the prime minister with a two-thirds majority.

Addressing a rally, Punjab CM Elahi expressed his gratitude to PTI Chairman and party workers. He said that no one but Imran Khan can built the Kalabagh dam. Assuring the PTI Chairman that Gujrat is ‘land of loyalty , CM Elahi said that there is no war in the country in which the sons of Gujrat have not embraced martyrdom, adding that they are also the recipients of Nishan-i-Haider.

Saying that education has changed environment of Gujrat, Pervaiz Elahi lashed out at former Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz, said that he [Hamza] distributed laptop in Gujrat and asked the university students to remember the PML-N, but the students straightaway said that they will remember those who built the university.

He said that another huge university is being built in Gujrat becauese education is the only way that can bring change in the country, adding that industries are also being built in Gujrat. Claiming that Shehbaz Sharif has scrapped the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology, CM Elahi vowed to increase the number of beds in cardiology to 500, adding that now there will be no need to go to India and Europe for treatment and the patients will be treated through modern machines.

Punjab CM said that he and the PTI Chairman went to flood-stricken areas. “We are giving all the relief goods to Imran Khan,” he added. Commending the overseas Pakistanis, CM Elahi further said that they gave a lot of money to Imran Khan.

