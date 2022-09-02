KP beat Northern in a thriller

LAHORE – Title defenders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded their second win in as many matches with a two-run victory over Northern in a last-ball thriller at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are locked on four points with table toppers Sindh following Thursday’s win, while Northern are positioned fifth, just above winless Central Punjab. Earlier in the day, Southern Punjab recorded their first win of the National T20 Cup with a 21-run win over Balochistan. With one win each now, Balochistan and Southern Punjab are standing at third and fourth positions.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa edged out Northern by 2 runs. KP posted 159-8 in 20 overs with Sahibzada Farhan hitting 53, M Haris 33. Usman Khan Shinwari got 3-26 and Salman Irshad 3-38. In reply, Northern could score 157-5 in 20 overs. Hasan Nawaz scored 38 and Ali Imran 31. Khalid Usman bagged 2-16. In another match, Southern Punjab thumped Balochistan by 21 runs. Southern scored 156-6 in 20 overs with Sharoon Siraj hammering unbeaten 57 and M Ilyas unbeaten 41. Yasir Shah claimed 3-17 and Akif Javed 2-53. Balochistan, in reply, could score 135-8.

Scores in brief

KP 159-8, 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 53, Haris 33; Shinwari 3-26, Salman Irshad 3-38) beat NORTHERN 157-5, 20 overs (Hasan Nawaz 38, Ali Imran 31; Khalid Usman 2-16) by 2 runs.

S PUNJAB 156-6, 20 overs (Sharoon Siraj 57*, M Ilyas 41*; Yasir Shah 3-17, Akif Javed 2-53) beat BALOCHISTAN 135-8, 20 overs (Shafiq 43, Talat 30; Salman Agha 3-15, Sameen 2-26) by 21 runs.