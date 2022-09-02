Our Staff Reporter

KP CM directs to ensure distribution of relief items

PESHAWAR   –   Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to undertake a compre­hensive study identify­ing flood-sensitive spots in the province and in­clude the construction of embankments and flood protection walls in the development budget to preclude possible dam­ages caused by floods in the future.

The Chief Minister ap­preciated the role of Po­litical leaders, District Administration, PDMA, and Rescue and Relief workers adding that the entire government ma­chinery undertook the responsibility of relief and rescue without hesi­tation in wake of the nat­ural catastrophe which was appreciated by ob­servers.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the flood dam­ages in the province, the CM directed the District administration to ensure that all relief items are distributed among the flood affectees.

