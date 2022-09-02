KP CM directs to ensure distribution of relief items
PESHAWAR – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to undertake a comprehensive study identifying flood-sensitive spots in the province and include the construction of embankments and flood protection walls in the development budget to preclude possible damages caused by floods in the future.
The Chief Minister appreciated the role of Political leaders, District Administration, PDMA, and Rescue and Relief workers adding that the entire government machinery undertook the responsibility of relief and rescue without hesitation in wake of the natural catastrophe which was appreciated by observers.
Chairing a meeting to discuss the flood damages in the province, the CM directed the District administration to ensure that all relief items are distributed among the flood affectees.