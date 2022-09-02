News Desk

KP’s flood-stricken districts face outbreak of waterborne diseases

The epidemic diseases have been started to spread in flood-stricken districts in KP.

According to the report issued by the Department of Health on Friday, waterborne diseases have started spreading in the flood-affected districts of the province as the cases of diarrhoea, rash, chest and respiratory diseases among the residents of the flood- affected areas are on the rise.

In this regard, the health department said that medical camps have been established in the flood-stricken districts where 114,661 cases have been reported so far, while more than 10,000 patients have been treated in the province in the last 24 hours. While 137 medical camps have been established in 13 flood-hit districts.

