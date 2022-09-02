Major failures of the UN

The United Nations has always failed to prevent war and full peacekeeping duties throughout its history. The UN was formed as an international umbrella organisation with several objectives to execute disputes between states. It was formed in 1945 after the failure of the League of Nations to prevent mutual disputes, but it is seen to fail in most of the resolution-based ceasefires. First and foremost, its failure can be seen in 1948, when Israel occupied the Palestinian state. At least 15,000 Palestinians were killed and some 750,000 out of a total population of 1.9 million were forced to take refuge far from their homeland between 1947 and 1949. However, more than 7,000 Palestinians and 1,100 Israeli died in the conflict between 2000 and 2014.

Similarly, the Kashmir dispute is the second failure of the UN which is in front of us. The ongoing gross human rights violation in Kashmir is a crisis. At least 68,000 people have been killed by Indian security forces in Kashmir since the crisis.

The Syrian civil war is the third failure of the UN to resolve it, hence, the Syrian regime launched a brutal crackdown on peaceful protestors, who took on the streets in March 2011, with its leader Bashar al Asad saying he would “relentlessly fight terrorist groups”- referring to the pro-democracy protestors. With the passage of time, Bashar al Asad couldn’t control pro-democratic protestors by using military force on them and he had to seek international support to save his designation/chair.

Eventually, in my point of view, United Nations must accept its failures of the past and it needs to keep its nose to the grindstone to utilise its best to resolve these disputes.

AMEER SAJIDI,

Khuzdar.