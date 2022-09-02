Man stabbed to death in capital

ISLAMABAD/ rawalpindi-A man was stabbed to death by two men in capital while body of another man was found in a tube well in Rawalpindi, informed sources on Thursday.

On the other hand, Islamabad police have booked several persons under terrorism charges after a gun battle broke out between them in limits of Bani Gala police station, they said. According to sources, Asia Bibi, a resident of Chattha Bakhtawar, lodged complaint with Police Station (PS) Shehzad Town stating her husband Muhammad Usman was a labourer and was going to purchase medicine from a nearby medical store at 10:15pm. She added Ikhlaq and Shaukat caught her husband while another man Ahmed Ali asked Nauman alias Nomi to kill him. She alleged that Nomi stabbed and injured her husband and all the accused managed to flee from the scene after committing crime. The applicant told police her husband died on the way to hospital by an ambulance. She pleaded police to register a case against the accused and to arrest them. Meanwhile, a gun battle broke out between two groups – Abdul Qadir Group and Jahanzeb Group – in the limits of Bani Gala apparently over a land dispute, sources said adding that children of a nearby school and area people got terrified due to intense firing. Bani Gala police rushed to the scene and recorded statements of eyewitnesses besides filing a case against the two groups under terrorism charges, they said. However, no arrest was made so far. In Rawalpindi, a man found dead in a tube well located at Siham Road, in the jurisdiction of PS Naseerabad, according to Rescue 1122 spokesman.

The body was moved to District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. However, the doctors and police could not ascertain the identity of the deceased so far, he said.

He also informed that Rescue 1122 rescuers had recovered the dead body of a man from deep well and moved it to hospital for autopsy.

The man identified as Babar, 40, who fell into deep fell.