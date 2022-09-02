Imran Mukhtar

Maryam chides Imran for evading question over ‘taking diamonds as bribe

ISLAMABAD   –  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Thursday chided Chairman Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for evading a question about allegedly accepting diamonds as a bribe by his wife Bushra Bibi from the daughter of property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain and for calling the diamonds “cheap.”

After former prime minister gave remarks while respond­ing to the question of a jour­nalist outside the Ant-Terror­ism Court (ATC) of Islamabad, PML-N Vice President Maryam took to the Twitter to say that he (Khan) even does not even spare “cheap” item. In response to a question whether his wife had allegedly accepted a gift of diamonds as a bribe from Ma­lik Riaz, former prime minister Khan said that diamonds are very cheap. “The reporter should talk about some costly thing.” Responding another question, he warned his opponents that he was becoming more dangerous with each passing day.

Earlier this year, an alleged audio recording of a conversa­tion between real estate tycoon Malik Riaz and his daughter had gone viral in which both could be heard discussing how former first lady Bushra Bibi sought a five-carat diamond ring instead of a three-carat one allegedly offered to her. When reporters asked if Khan would offer an apology to Judge Zeba Chaudhry, the former prime minister kept silent and only gave a smile.

Earlier, the ATC extended in­terim bail to PTI chief till Sep­tember 12 in connection with the terrorism case registered against him for allegedly threat­ening police officers and the female judge. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah in response to the re­marks of Khan about “becoming dangerous” in a statement said that the animal become danger­ous and not the human being.

More Stories
National

Rescue-1122 shifts 6,076 injured to hospitals in Aug

National

Met Office predicts hot, humid weather in most parts of country

Islamabad

Govt decides to allow duty free import of vegetables: Naveed Qamar

Islamabad

Mushaal urges world to hold India accountable for crimes against Kashmiris

Islamabad

Former minister Ch Ejaz Shafi joins PTI

Islamabad

Pakistan Army will help flood victims overcome their problems, says COAS

Lahore

Disaster management body Chairman says over 6m affected persons lost over 0.2m cattle

Lahore

Chinese Consul General pledges Rs300 million for flood victims

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz lashes out at Imran in hard hitting speech

Islamabad

Rescue, relief operations intensified amid fresh flooding fears

1 of 11,534

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More