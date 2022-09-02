Maryam chides Imran for evading question over ‘taking diamonds as bribe

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Thursday chided Chairman Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for evading a question about allegedly accepting diamonds as a bribe by his wife Bushra Bibi from the daughter of property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain and for calling the diamonds “cheap.”

After former prime minister gave remarks while respond­ing to the question of a jour­nalist outside the Ant-Terror­ism Court (ATC) of Islamabad, PML-N Vice President Maryam took to the Twitter to say that he (Khan) even does not even spare “cheap” item. In response to a question whether his wife had allegedly accepted a gift of diamonds as a bribe from Ma­lik Riaz, former prime minister Khan said that diamonds are very cheap. “The reporter should talk about some costly thing.” Responding another question, he warned his opponents that he was becoming more dangerous with each passing day.

Earlier this year, an alleged audio recording of a conversa­tion between real estate tycoon Malik Riaz and his daughter had gone viral in which both could be heard discussing how former first lady Bushra Bibi sought a five-carat diamond ring instead of a three-carat one allegedly offered to her. When reporters asked if Khan would offer an apology to Judge Zeba Chaudhry, the former prime minister kept silent and only gave a smile.

Earlier, the ATC extended in­terim bail to PTI chief till Sep­tember 12 in connection with the terrorism case registered against him for allegedly threat­ening police officers and the female judge. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah in response to the re­marks of Khan about “becoming dangerous” in a statement said that the animal become danger­ous and not the human being.