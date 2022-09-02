Met Office predicts hot, humid weather in most parts of country

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain-wind and thundershower may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and coastal areas of Sindh.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta eighteen, Gilgit sixteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.