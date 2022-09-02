Staff Reporter

Minister announces scholarship for athlete Shajar Abbas

LAHORE -Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood announced scholarship for Pakistan’s top athlete Shajar Abbas on Thursday, so that he could prepare himself properly for the future international athletic competitions. The athlete called on the Sports Minister here at National Hockey Stadium. Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan was also present. The Minister and the athlete discussed promotion and development of athletics in the province. Taimoor said that Shajar was a hero of the nation, as he exhibited excellent performance in the 200m event in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. “Shajar has already proved his extraordinary talent in athletics events in Iran, Turkey and other countries,” he added.

