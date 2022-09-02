NA committee discusses payment issues of terror war affectees

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Standing Commit­tee on States and Frontier Regions (SA­FRON) on Thursday discussed the pay­ment issues to the affectees whose houses were damaged fully/partially during war against terrorism in Tribal district South Waziristan.

The committee, under the chair­manship of Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din, MNA, directed the Deputy Commis­sioner South Waziristan to complete survey of remaining damaged houses on immediate basis.

The committee expressed its great displeasure over the absence of DC North Waziristan in the meeting while considering the matter regarding dis­bursement of funds to the traders/shopkeepers in Miran Shah district of North Waziristan raised by Mohsin Dawar, MNA on a point of order in the House on 16th May, 2022.

Mohsin Dawar speaking on the oc­casion raised serious concerns on dis­tributing of funds to the traders/shop­keepers without observing SOPs as agreed by all stakeholders.

He pointed out that the funds are not be­ing distributed serial wise but by pick and choose, which is wrong. The committee deferred the agenda for next meeting with the direction to the DC North Waziristan to attend the next meeting in person with all relevant record. The Additional Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan briefed the committee regarding payment to the affectees in respect of damages to their houses during war against terrorism in South Waziristan.

The committee further recommend­ed to the Secretary Finance Division, Islamabad to release the funds as re­quested by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to make payment to the affectees of South Waziristan whose houses were damaged during war against terrorism in South Waziristan.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Naveed Ameer Jeeva, Afreen Khan, Ms Nuzhat Pathan and Mohsin Dawar besides of­ficers/officials of the ministry and its attached departments