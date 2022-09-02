News Desk

NAB closes assets inquiry against Manzoor Wassan

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has closed assets beyond known sources of income inquiry against Pakistan People’s Party leader Manzoor Wassan.

The NAB officials during a hearing in the Sindh High Court informed the honorable bench that the inquiry against Manzoor Wassan has been closed as allegations were not proved against him.

“Cannot continue inquiry against Manzoor Wassan,” the NAB officials were quoted as saying before the SHC. After the response of NAB, the Sindh High Court closed the application.

According to the NAB, the PPP leader is accused of making assets beyond his known sources of income and owns benami properties too.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed in filing references against the PPP stalwart despite the passage of two years.

During the hearing in the case, the SHC gave time to NAB to decide on the ongoing inquiry against Manzoor Wassan and the NAB kept on bargaining time.

