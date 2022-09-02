Nation pays tribute to Gilani for epic resistance against Indian oppression: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said the Pakistani nation paid tribute to brave Syed Ali Gilani for his epic resistance and fight against the worst Indian oppression and atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). The ISPR DG, in a post on his Twitter handle, paid homage to the great freedom fighter and Hurriyat leader on his first death anniversary. “His lifelong struggle for right to self-determination as per aspirations of people of Kashmir & UN resolutions shall always inspire generations to come,” he wrote in the tweet.