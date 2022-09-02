News Desk

National economy moving in right direction due to prudent policies of Govt: Miftah

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that the national economy is moving in the right direction due to prudent policies of the government.

Addressing a discussion on “current state of Pakistan’s economy” in Karachi on Friday, he said revival of the IMF programme was top most priority of the government after taking reins of power.

He said that the scope of tax net is being increased and business class is being brought under tax net. He said that the government by adopting prudent policies has saved the country from default.

Miftah Ismail said that flash floods have caused devastation on a large scale in the country. He said an amount of 28 billion rupees has been disbursed through Benazir Income Support Programme in a transparent manner in order to provide relief to the affected people.

He said that initially an amount of 25 thousand rupees is being transferred to affected families so that they can meet ration needs.

The Finance Minister said that flood-affected people will not be left alone in this testing time and they will be compensated by utilizing all available resources, even diverting PSDP funds for their rehabilitation.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Prices of various items jacked up at utility stores

National

Abrar-ul-Haq removed as Red Crescent’s chairman

National

Faisalabad: JI blocks Canal Road against inflated electricity bills

Islamabad

Punjab Home Dept reviews security of PM House, Maryam Nawaz

National

NAB closes assets inquiry against Manzoor Wassan

National

Google to donate $500,000 for flood victims in Pakistan

National

Imran Khan to address public gathering in Gujrat

Editors Pick

PM Shehbaz lauds Turkiye’s support for flood victims

National

Pak Army continuing rescue, relief operations in flood ravaged areas

National

PM visits GB to review relief efforts and losses caused by floods

1 of 9,012

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More