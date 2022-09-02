News Desk

Onions, tomatoes start to arrive in Pakistan

The import of onions and tomatoes from neighbouring producers of the crop kicked off as a truck loaded with tomatoes entered Pakistan from Afghanistan through the Friendship Gate in Chaman.

The decision to import onions and tomatoes was made in light of of the soaring prices and impending food crisis, after catastrophic floods across the country.

Customs officials said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has cut the levy and duty on the two items to zero.

However, the clearing association officials said that trucks carrying onions and tomatoes are waiting on the other side of the Friendship Gate and haven’t been allowed entry in Pakistan. The security officials said that they haven’t been directed to allow the trucks into Pakistan without the payment of taxes.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Google to donate $500,000 for flood victims in Pakistan

National

Imran Khan to address public gathering in Gujrat

Editors Pick

PM Shehbaz lauds Turkiye’s support for flood victims

National

Pak Army continuing rescue, relief operations in flood ravaged areas

National

PM visits GB to review relief efforts and losses caused by floods

Editors Pick

Pakistan Army rescues 2,000 people in 24 hours

Islamabad

Hamza will return to Pakistan from London today

Lahore

Pakistan reports 242 coronavirus cases, four deaths in 24 hours

National

Turkiye delegation arrives in Islamabad to visit Flood-affected areas

Islamabad

Sana launches NADRA Biker Service for carrying out all processes of CNIC

1 of 9,325

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More