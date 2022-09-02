Onions, tomatoes start to arrive in Pakistan

The import of onions and tomatoes from neighbouring producers of the crop kicked off as a truck loaded with tomatoes entered Pakistan from Afghanistan through the Friendship Gate in Chaman.

The decision to import onions and tomatoes was made in light of of the soaring prices and impending food crisis, after catastrophic floods across the country.

Customs officials said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has cut the levy and duty on the two items to zero.

However, the clearing association officials said that trucks carrying onions and tomatoes are waiting on the other side of the Friendship Gate and haven’t been allowed entry in Pakistan. The security officials said that they haven’t been directed to allow the trucks into Pakistan without the payment of taxes.