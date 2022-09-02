Pakistan Army rescues 2,000 people in 24 hours

Pakistan Army has rescued nearly 2,000 people through helicopters from flood-hit areas across the country, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, 200 helicopters sorties have been flown in various areas of Pakistan to evacuate stranded people and also transport rations and medicines during the last 24 hours.

“During last 24 hours, 1991 stranded individuals have been evacuated and 162.6 tons of relief items have been delivered to flood affected people,” the military’s media wing said while sharing the details of the rescue efforts.

It said that so far more than 50,000 individuals have been shifted to safer locations from calamity hit areas during the rescue operations led by Pakistan Army.

“147 relief camps are functional round the clock in flood affected areas of Sindh, Southern Punjab, Balochistan, and KP for flood affectees.”

The ISPR added that more than 60,000 patients have been treated and provided free medicine to patents so far. The military also established 221 collection points across the country and have so far collected more than 1350 tons of food, medicines and other sustenance items.