Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan Army will help flood victims overcome their problems, says COAS

RAWALPINDI    –    Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited the flood-hit areas of Dera Ismail Khan and Rojhan.

While interacting with flood victims at D.I. Khan, he consoled them over their loss and lauded the resilience of local residents in the face of unprecedented natural calamity.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS also directed FC South KP troops to ensure timely assistance and help to brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this hour of need.

During his visit to Rojhan, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa assured flood affectees that Pakistan Army will help them to overcome their problems in these difficult times. He directed ground troops to take this responsibility as a noble cause and spare no effort to lessen the burden of flood affected brothers and sisters.

According to the ISPR, COAS visited the relief camp and reviewed the facilities being offered to the affected people. He also interacted with the people and listen to their problems.

