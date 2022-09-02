News Desk

Pakistan categorically rejects Indian media story on flood relief work

Pakistan Friday categorically rejected the contents of the story carried by an Indian news outlet alleging flood relief work by a banned organization.

In response to media queries on the story, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “It only betrays India’s bias and prejudice towards Pakistan, and is part of India’s regular and continuing attempts to mislead the international audience.”

He said, “It is not the first time that the Indian media have shown their proclivity to carry baseless and motivated stories to further a political agenda.”

“It is also unfortunate that while the international community is single-mindedly focused on helping Pakistan in the wake of an unprecedented natural calamity, some elements in the Indian media are attempting to cast doubts on the relief efforts.”

Pakistan had put in place strong and robust regulatory and oversight mechanisms to monitor flood relief activity by non-profit and non-governmental organizations, he said adding all relevant agencies were vigilant in ensuring that no illicit activity was carried out under the garb of relief efforts.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan HC briefs UK diaspora and charities on floods in Pakistan

National

Can mediate between stakeholders on important issues: President Alvi

National

Kalabagh dam will be constructed after Imran’s election as PM: CM Elahi

National

Those who criticised PTI govt have now kowtowed before IMF: Imran Khan

National

Flood-affected people need ‘healing’ not Imran’s dirty politics in testing times: Musadik

National

Flood affectees won’t be left alone: PM Shehbaz

National

NAB inquiry against Manzoor Wassan closed

National

KP’s flood-stricken districts face outbreak of waterborne diseases

National

Pakistan rescues 2,000 from floods as UN warns on child deaths

National

7288 villages electrified in Balochistan in last 6 years

1 of 8,959

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More