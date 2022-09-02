Pakistan condemns India’s extra-judicial killing of 5 more Kashmiris in IIOJK

Conveys strong demarche to India on Geelani’s death anniversary.

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan yesterday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of five more innocent Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in two separate incidents in the last two days.

These incidents include three killings during an orchestrated ‘cordon-and-search’ operation in the Nagbal area of Shopian district, while last night a separate fake encounter led to the extra-judicial killing of two more Kashmiris in Sopore area of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Such operations are nothing but a hideous cover-up for rounding up and gruesomely killing innocent Kashmiris. India has extra-judicially murdered at least 666 Kashmiris since its unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, including around 144 this year, said a foreign ministry statement.

“No quantum of brutality would, however, break the will, perseverance and courage of the Kashmiris,” it added.

Pakistan called upon India to immediately cease its systematic campaign of human rights violations in the IIOJK, abjure its policy of state-terrorism, scrap the draconian laws in place in the IIOJK, and let the Kashmiris exercise their legitimate right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolution.

Moreover, Pakistan yesterday joined the Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in paying tribute to iconic Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani on the first anniversary of his martyrdom, today. Syed Ali Shah Geelani breathed his last in long-drawn illegal Indian custody on 01 September, 2021.

The Indian Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a strong demarche was made over India’s continued obstinacy and refusal to accept Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s right to a burial in accordance with his will.

The Indian diplomat was conveyed Pakistan’s deep regret that despite the passage of one year since Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s demise in Indian custody, the government of India had persisted in its intransigence and denied him a dignified burial in the ‘Cemetery of Martyrs’ as per his desire.

More ominously, Kashmiris were not even allowed to pay respects to the revered leader at the graveyard in Hyderpora, Srinagar, where he was hurriedly buried by the Indian occupation forces in the absence of his family and followers.

The Indian diplomat was urged to convey to the government of India that the mortal remains of the late Syed Ali Shah Geelani must be interred at the ‘Cemetery of Martyrs’ as per his will, and unhindered access be given to his family and followers to pay reverence to the great leader.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s unflinching commitment to the Kashmir cause, in the face of persistent persecution and tremendous personal hardship, is unparalleled.

He will be remembered for his unconditional love for Kashmir and Pakistan. May his legacy continue to inspire those carrying his mission forward to bring an end to the illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian diplomat was told.