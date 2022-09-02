APP

Palestinian nation observes ‘Pakistan Solidarity Day’ today: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD    –   PM’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Thursday said the Palestinian nation would observe ‘Pakistan Solidarity Day’ on Friday. Talking to APP, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council informed that special prayers would be offered for the security, and stability of Pakistan, besides the flood affected people on this occasion.

He said on the direction of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian were being urged to extend all possible support to the flood-ravaged people of Pakistan in this trying time.

He, in a telephonic contact with Palestinian Authority Minister of Religious Affairs Mahmoud al-Habash, expressed gratitude to Palestinian nation on this kind gesture.

