Past in Perspective

“I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies.”

–Thomas Jefferson

The Lehman Brothers began in 1844 in Montgomery by Henry Lehman who was an immigrant from Germany. It went from being a dry-goods and general store to a major commodities trading company that specialises in the cotton market. They found success after the horrors of 9/11 and continued as a dominant force in the investment banking industry. By 2007, Lehman has grown to become the fourth-largest investment banking firm in the country. Most of its growth and profitability came from investments in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) which ultimately led to the company’s downfall. They officially filed for bankruptcy on September 15, 2008 and hundreds of employees left the offices holding boxes in their hands. The collapse of the Lehman Brothers was a major contributor to the global financial crisis of 2008. Many wonder why Lehman was allowed to fail rather than be rescued by the US federal government like many other banks. One explanation is that the size of the firm’s debt and the inability of its assets to cover it was just too much of a burden.