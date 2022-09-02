News Desk

PM announces Rs 100m for rehabilitation of a GB’s Bobar village; orders Rs1m compensation for deceased

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced Rs 100 million for the rehabilitation of Bobar village in Gilgit’s Ghizar district badly affected by the flash floods.

The prime minister, during his visit to the village, was told in a briefing that the floods had killed 17 people and damaged 249 houses in the village. Moreover, 794 animals and several orchards were also washed away during the calamity.

The prime minister ordered the authorities concerned to pay compensation of Rs 1 million each for the families who had lost their dear ones in the catastrophe. Moreover, he also ordered the construction of a five-kilometer metal road to facilitate the villagers.

In an interaction with the affected villagers, the prime minister assured the flood-stricken people that the government would not leave them alone until all of the families were rehabilitated.

The prime minister expressed condolence over the loss of lives and properties and assured the victims of the government’s all-out support for their relief and rehabilitation.

He said the government was making all-out efforts to ease the difficulties being faced by the people in flood-ravaged areas.
During the visit, the prime minister also distributed cheques among the flood-affected people of Shisper Glacier of Hunza at a ceremony held at Gilgit airport.

He handed over cheques of Rs0.8 million each among nine people whose houses were completely destroyed during the floods and Rs 0.5 million each among six people whose houses were partially damaged.

Advisor to PM on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Special Assistant Fahad Hussain and Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority Lt General Akhtar Nawaz accompanied the prime minister.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Xiaomi Foundation donates USD 100,000 to aid flood victims

Lahore

Punjab Uplifts Major Sectors by Approving Various Development Schemes in its 08th PDWP Forum

National

Pakistan Navy continues relief activities in flood-affected areas of country

Lahore

Attaullah Tarar gets interim bail in Punjab Assembly riots case

Islamabad

IMF releases report on Pakistan

Islamabad

National economy moving in right direction due to prudent policies of Govt: Miftah

Islamabad

Prices of various items jacked up at utility stores

National

Abrar-ul-Haq removed as Red Crescent’s chairman

National

Faisalabad: JI blocks Canal Road against inflated electricity bills

Islamabad

Punjab Home Dept reviews security of PM House, Maryam Nawaz

1 of 8,958

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More