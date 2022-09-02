PM announces Rs 100m for rehabilitation of a GB’s Bobar village; orders Rs1m compensation for deceased

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced Rs 100 million for the rehabilitation of Bobar village in Gilgit’s Ghizar district badly affected by the flash floods.

The prime minister, during his visit to the village, was told in a briefing that the floods had killed 17 people and damaged 249 houses in the village. Moreover, 794 animals and several orchards were also washed away during the calamity.

The prime minister ordered the authorities concerned to pay compensation of Rs 1 million each for the families who had lost their dear ones in the catastrophe. Moreover, he also ordered the construction of a five-kilometer metal road to facilitate the villagers.

In an interaction with the affected villagers, the prime minister assured the flood-stricken people that the government would not leave them alone until all of the families were rehabilitated.

The prime minister expressed condolence over the loss of lives and properties and assured the victims of the government’s all-out support for their relief and rehabilitation.

He said the government was making all-out efforts to ease the difficulties being faced by the people in flood-ravaged areas.

During the visit, the prime minister also distributed cheques among the flood-affected people of Shisper Glacier of Hunza at a ceremony held at Gilgit airport.

He handed over cheques of Rs0.8 million each among nine people whose houses were completely destroyed during the floods and Rs 0.5 million each among six people whose houses were partially damaged.

Advisor to PM on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Special Assistant Fahad Hussain and Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority Lt General Akhtar Nawaz accompanied the prime minister.