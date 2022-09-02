News Desk

PM directs authorities concerned to work with devotion to resolve problems of flood victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to work more diligently and with devotion to resolve the problems of the people living in flood affected areas.

Chairing a review meeting on the current situation of flood damage and relief and rehabilitation in Islamabad on Friday, he appreciated the efforts of all organizations at the forefront of relief and rescue operations.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on the restoration of the destroyed infrastructure in the affected areas, especially about restoration of electricity, petrol and communication systems.

He was apprised that as per his instructions, all officers of Power Ministry are in the field, and are personally monitoring the efforts to restore power supply in flood-hit areas.

The meeting was informed that all 406 affected feeders across the country, except seven, will be restored in the next twenty four hours in the areas where flood water has receded.

