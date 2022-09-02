News Desk

PM visits GB to review relief efforts and losses caused by floods

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in Gilgit Baltistan on Friday to review the rescue and relief activities as well as examine the magnitude of the losses caused by the flash floods.

The authorities concerned would brief the prime minister in Gilgit about the torrential rains, flash floods, and consequent losses.

He would also visit Ghizar district and would interact with the flood-affected people after getting an aerial view of the area.

 

