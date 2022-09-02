Police arrest 11 suspects in search operation

ISLAMABAD –Police conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu and Khanna police station, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that following the special directives of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of Islamabad residents. Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in PS Bhara Kahu and Khanna areas by local police, CTD and quick reaction teams under the supervision of SP City and SP Rural Zone. During the search operation, 11 suspects and four motorbikes were shifted to the police stations for verification, while 190 houses, 293 suspects and 40 vehicles were checked. During the operation, one 12 bore gun, SMG, one 9mm pistol, 30 bore, one air gun, 2,800 gram hashish, six bottles wine and flavoured Sheesha were also recovered. Cases have been registered against the accused.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during checking.