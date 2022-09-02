Our Staff Reporter

President visits flood relief camp to review facilities

SUKKUR – President Dr Arif Alvi here on Thursday visited a flood relief camp and reviewed facilities there being provided to the affected people. He also interacted with the affected people and listen to their problems.
The president was also given a briefing about the relief and rescue arrangements for the flood-affected people. He took an aerial view of the areas affected by the catastrophic floods.
The president also distributed relief items among the affected persons. Later, talking to media persons, President Dr Arif Alvi said the devastating floods caused huge losses to the agriculture sector as crops over millions of acres of land in the province had affected badly.
He said survey of losses to lives, houses and agriculture sector was being conducted to provide compensation to affected people as per government policy.

