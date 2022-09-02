News Desk

Prices of various items jacked up at utility stores

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has increased the prices of various items at its stores across the country.

According to a notification, prices of branded tea, milk, tea whitener, spices, honey and other items have been increased by the government. The price of 90 grams of branded tea has increased by Rs400, taking the official prices from Rs905 to Rs1305.

Similarly, the price of tea whitener has increased by Rs100, the price of 200-gram dates has been jacked up by Rs40, the price of baby dry milk supplement has increased by Rs260, and the price of 1kg pickle packet raised by Rs84.

Meanwhile, USC has also increased the prices of oats, cereal, noodles, and other food items. The price of 100 grams of red chilies has been increased by Rs84, the price of hot spice mixture has been jacked up by Rs42 and the price of a 300-gram jar of honey has risen by Rs100.

Moreover, the prices of other various items including custard, black pepper, jams and beverages have also been jacked up, the notification stated.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported an increase in inflation by 2.4 percent in August 2022 as compared to the last month.

According to the PBS, the general inflation increased by 27.3 percent on year-on-year basis in August 2022 as compared to an increase of 24.9 in the previous month and 8.4 percent in August 2021.

