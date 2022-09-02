Staff Reporter

Provincial Level Senior Lab Staff Master Trainers courses conclude

LAHORE    –  Provincial Level Senior Lab Staff Master Trainers courses at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) have been completed in collaboration with the Johns Hopkins University (Jhpiego). About 45 staff members of the public sector hospitals’ laboratories, including microbiologists, molecular biologists and senior medical technologists, were trained in biosafety, biosecurity, risk management, quality assurance and COVID testing. Speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony here on Thursday,IPH Board of Management Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool said that the steps taken by the IPH to provide trained and qualified manpower to public and private hospitals were tremendous. Chairman Khalid Maqbool further said that the giant venture of Jhpiego with the Institute of Public Health reflects the level of confidence of these institutions in the teaching and training standards of IPH.

IPH Dean Professor Dr Zarfashan Tahir said, “Medical profession requires that the people attached to this profession always strive to improve their professional skills and increase their knowledge so that they can treat patients and diagnose diseases with full confidence.” IPH BSL III Lab, In-charge Dr Obaidullah Qazi said  Jhpiego, was a non-governmental organisation (NGO) of Johns Hopkins Institute which was working for the improvement of health sector across Pakistan and in collaboration with IPH in Punjab, it was improving the quality of hospital laboratories by imparting training to the technical staff.

Certificates, shields were also distributed amongst the participants.

More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan Army will help flood victims overcome their problems, says COAS

Lahore

Disaster management body Chairman says over 6m affected persons lost over 0.2m cattle

Lahore

Chinese Consul General pledges Rs300 million for flood victims

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz lashes out at Imran in hard hitting speech

Islamabad

Rescue, relief operations intensified amid fresh flooding fears

National

Don’t push me to the wall, Imran warns govt

Business

Inflation rate hits multi-decade high of 27.3 percent in August

Business

Permits issued for import of 13000 tonnes of tomatoes, onions

Business

Irsa releases 342,500 cusecs water

Business

Microentrepreneurial culture begins to develop in Balochistan

1 of 10,066

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More