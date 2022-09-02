Agencies

PTI leadership committed ‘contempt of court’ by threatening a judge: Rana Sana

Interior Minister says ECP, IHC looking into Tosha Khana, contempt of court cases filed against Imran.

 

ISLAMABAD    –   Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) are looking into “Tosha Khana” and Contempt of the Court cases filed against PTI leader Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has committed ‘contempt of the court’ by threatening a woman judge, he said while talking to a private television channel. The leaders of PTI are using derogatory language against the state institutions.  The action, he said would be taken against those found involved in such activity as per law of the country. Commenting on Shaukat Tarin’s negative remarks, he said, “It is regrettable and condemnable.”

