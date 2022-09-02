Punjab CM lauds Chinese aid for flood affectees

LAHORE – Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren called on Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at his office on Thursday and extended a message of good wishes on behalf of the Chinese government and the ambassador of China to Pakistan.

He expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of life and property due to floods in Punjab and reiterated the commitment to cooperate for the rehabilitation of the affectees. It was further agreed to accelerate the CPEC project, investment and promotion of bilateral cooperation in education and other sectors.

The Chinese Consul General announced giving 300 million rupees aid for affectees’ rehabilitation on behalf of the Chinese Consulate General in Lahore.

The CM thanked the Chinese leadership and people for their cooperation to assist the flood victims while Zhao Shiren appreciated the public-centric approach of Parvez Elahi and observed that he has shown good performance in a short period.

Talking on this occasion, the CM appreciated the cooperation extended by China to flood victims and lauded the relief goods sent by the country.

The Chinese cooperation with the flood victims is praiseworthy; he said and mentioned that rehabilitation work has been started in the province.

Zhao Shiren announced giving consul general scholarships to the students of Punjab province adding that assistance would be provided for the improvement and rectification of CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority. In addition, an MoU would also be signed for joint training to expedite the organizational capacity of the Punjab police; he said and assured of cooperation for the development of infrastructure, power plants, education, health and dam projects.

A friend in need is a friend indeed, he said. ‘I am saddened over the loss of life and property due to floods and China shares the pain of the distressed population,’’ he said. More steps would also be taken to promote bilateral relations and access to quality education for children of backward areas would be ensured through economic education cooperation, he stated.

Deputy Consul General Cao Ke, Director Political and Counsellor Affairs Du Yue, Director Admin Zhao Fushan, Liu Qinbo and Commercial Consul Yan Yang, chief secretary, IG police, Principal Secretary to CM, chairman P&D, ACS, secretary SED and others were also present.